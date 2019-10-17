Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Short Interest Update

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the August 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

MLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

MLNX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,615. Mellanox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.57.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

