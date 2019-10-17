Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,134 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $297,421,000 after buying an additional 3,643,659 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 362,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,078,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,560,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.38. 3,647,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,225,016. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.