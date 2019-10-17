Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 127,308 X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 127,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $749,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $746,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,297,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLB stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $50.44.

