Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 0.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 46.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,962.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $108.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,776. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.84.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

