Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Position Trimmed by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Mdu Resources Group comprises about 2.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mdu Resources Group worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,808 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 97.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 126.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,855,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,753 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,816,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,667,000 after purchasing an additional 228,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,378,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after purchasing an additional 255,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of MDU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.60. 41,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,687. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

