MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,164,000 after purchasing an additional 231,324 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,454,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,454,000 after purchasing an additional 102,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,649,000 after acquiring an additional 487,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 919,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,524,000 after acquiring an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

In other news, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $842,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,773.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,405. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.24. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $171.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.14.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

