Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIG1) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MIG1 opened at GBX 45.60 ($0.60) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 million and a PE ratio of 21.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.38. Maven Income & Growth VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 46.60 ($0.61).

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a United-Kingdom based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders. The Company invests majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and Alternative Investment Market/Integrated Services Digital Exchange (AIM/ISDX) quoted companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments; invests approximately 15% of the Company’s assets by cost in a business at any time, and borrowing approximately 15% of net asset value, if required and only on a selective basis, in pursuit of its investment strategy.

