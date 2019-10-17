Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Materion were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Materion by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,486,000 after acquiring an additional 178,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 68,684 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 59,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 544.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 48,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.91. Materion Corp has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.43 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

