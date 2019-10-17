Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $2,097,882.72 in Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total value of $2,097,882.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,015,230 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,156,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,103,162.12.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $4,323,033.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $6,473,367.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.46, for a total value of $2,134,257.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,900 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.31, for a total value of $4,218,429.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total value of $2,240,389.50.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total value of $6,665,359.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total value of $2,234,904.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $2,204,694.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total value of $2,205,886.50.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $276.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,200. The firm has a market cap of $280.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 23.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.