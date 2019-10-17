Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Buys New Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 29,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Wedbush set a $62.00 price target on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $52,719.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,616,471.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,126 shares of company stock worth $2,954,819 in the last 90 days. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

