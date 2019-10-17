Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Buys 492 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 482.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 303,179 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 204.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $108.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $112.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average is $98.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.84.

In related news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,962.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.