Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 461.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 74.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $255.54 on Thursday. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $269.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.93. The company has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Societe Generale began coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

