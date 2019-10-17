Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2,400.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 69.2% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its position in AbbVie by 45.5% in the second quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,891.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.97.

NYSE ABBV opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

