Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Acquires New Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $440.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.68. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $272.91 and a twelve month high of $440.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.95.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

