Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. Masco reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 111.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 94.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

