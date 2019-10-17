Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Marten Transport worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 683,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth $388,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

MRTN opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.49. Marten Transport, Ltd has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $22.37.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.45 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

