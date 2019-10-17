Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 195.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

NYSE:MPC opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $80.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

