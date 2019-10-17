Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 38.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,955 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,551,000 after purchasing an additional 137,409 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,922,000 after acquiring an additional 57,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,762 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 739,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,436. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $3,499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,863,510.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $297,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,840. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

