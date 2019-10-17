Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.82

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.82 and traded as low as $29.60. Makita shares last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 29,637 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

