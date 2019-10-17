Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Raises Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,385 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Rio Tinto makes up approximately 0.9% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 238.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 234.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 172,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,535. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

