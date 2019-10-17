Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Increases Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 95,200.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,395. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%.

