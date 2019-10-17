Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $2.22 Million Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises 1.2% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research upped their price target on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $78.86. 28,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,072. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

In other Realty Income news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.