Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Grows Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 718 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 21.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.94.

NYSE BUD traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $93.18. 52,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,173. The firm has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.50. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

