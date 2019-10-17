Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires 985 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Baidu were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 2,061.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 36.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 23.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Barclays set a $135.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. CLSA set a $138.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $108.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.22.

BIDU traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $107.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,891. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.74. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $206.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.29.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

