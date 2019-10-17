Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) will post ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGTA shares. ValuEngine lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

MGTA traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,641. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.13.

In other news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,156 shares of company stock worth $221,122 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 226,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 229,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 54,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 380,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1,199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 143,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 132,497 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

