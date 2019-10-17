Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $277,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THC opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L bought 27,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $575,629.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,325,843 shares of company stock worth $26,843,529 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

