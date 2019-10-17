Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 864,423 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 69,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,068,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 913,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,453,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 568,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,712,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

SU opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

