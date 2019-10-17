Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $269,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,759,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.64. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

