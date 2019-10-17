Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $242,000 Investment in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TCBK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $537,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $186,338.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

