Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 278.6% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, CEO Dan O. Dinges acquired 16,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $272,771.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,539,713.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dan O. Dinges acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at $50,725,977.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $895,416. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

Shares of COG opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

