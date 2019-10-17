Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

Shares of MFNC stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $165.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 37,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 1,878.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 410,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 57.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 68.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.