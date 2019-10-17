Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Lupaka Gold Corp (CVE:LPK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 544300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 million and a PE ratio of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Lupaka Gold Company Profile (CVE:LPK)

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Peru. It holds interests in the Invicta gold project located in the Lima Region of central Peru. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Lupaka Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lupaka Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.