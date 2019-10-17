LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 434,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LSC Communications were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in LSC Communications by 83.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LSC Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LSC Communications by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LSC Communications by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 202,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:LKSD opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $35.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. LSC Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that LSC Communications Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith H. Hamilton acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

