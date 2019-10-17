Loungers’ (LGRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LGRS. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of Loungers stock remained flat at $GBX 199.50 ($2.61) during trading on Wednesday. 7,470 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.96. The company has a market cap of $184.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. Loungers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.25 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 227.90 ($2.98).

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. It operates 146 cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

