Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.20

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 61081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.63 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,090.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 739,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 677,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 100,305 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $2,189,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

