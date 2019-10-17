Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 30th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ LORL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.22. 7,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,184. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LORL. ValuEngine raised shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

