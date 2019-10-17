Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Set at $58.00 by DA Davidson

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been assigned a $58.00 price target by DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LOGI. BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.03. 4,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,681. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $42.35.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.06 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $777,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,953 shares in the company, valued at $30,939,440.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,032. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 318.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.