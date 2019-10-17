Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,100,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,513,000 after acquiring an additional 368,723 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,868,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,435,000 after acquiring an additional 42,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,915,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,372,000 after acquiring an additional 67,736 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $80,096.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $50.87. 9,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,673. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

