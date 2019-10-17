LOCIcoin (LOCI) Hits Market Cap of $39,724.00

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. One LOCIcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Kucoin. In the last seven days, LOCIcoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. LOCIcoin has a market capitalization of $39,724.00 and $8.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LOCIcoin Profile

LOCIcoin launched on November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. LOCIcoin’s official website is loci.io . The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io . LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io

LOCIcoin Token Trading

LOCIcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCIcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOCIcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

