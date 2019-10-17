LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, First Analysis raised LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $45,380.00. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 63.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 71.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,231. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.44. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.31 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 323.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

