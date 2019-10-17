LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Short Interest Down 7.5% in September

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the August 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $73,820.00. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,545 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,788 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in LivaNova by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,349,000 after buying an additional 378,564 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 1,661.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 369,885 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in LivaNova by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 475,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after buying an additional 284,220 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in LivaNova by 2,237.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 259,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 256,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,534. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $126.99.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
