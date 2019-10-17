Lition (LIT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $229,452.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Lition token can now be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Lition has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Lition has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $229,452.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,098.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.83 or 0.02196922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.14 or 0.02718894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00678203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00700328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00055658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00451288 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Dcoin, Bibox and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

