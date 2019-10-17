Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Short Interest Update

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Lindsay stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.67. 17,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,598. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.
About Lindsay
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.
