Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Short Interest Update

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lindsay stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.67. 17,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,598. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 10.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 19.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 875,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,965,000 after purchasing an additional 141,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 4.8% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 120,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

