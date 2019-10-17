Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.66

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $2.09. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 522 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 19,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,552,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,953.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned 0.06% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.