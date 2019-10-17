Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on shares of Level One Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Level One Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of LEVL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. 377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.38%.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director Barbara E. Allushuski purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,750 shares of company stock worth $277,833. 37.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

