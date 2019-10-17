Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives €15.98 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.98 ($18.58).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEO shares. Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC set a €11.75 ($13.66) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of ETR LEO traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, reaching €11.71 ($13.62). 231,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.13. Leoni has a twelve month low of €8.08 ($9.39) and a twelve month high of €35.16 ($40.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.10. The company has a market capitalization of $382.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

