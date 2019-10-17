Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $204,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 267,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 65,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 195,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,800,090. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

