Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Buckingham Research

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective reduced by Buckingham Research from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.27.

NYSE:LEA traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.67. The company had a trading volume of 223,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lear has a 52 week low of $105.10 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,834,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $534,003,000 after buying an additional 1,223,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,312,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after buying an additional 584,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,489,000 after buying an additional 361,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,786,000 after buying an additional 343,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,115,000 after buying an additional 163,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

