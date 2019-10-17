Leagold Mining (OTCMKTS:LMCNF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Leagold Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LMCNF)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.88, approximately 82,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 150,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Leagold Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Leagold Mining alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico; and in the RDM, Fazenda, and Pilar mines in Brazil. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.