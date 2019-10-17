Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.67.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,776. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

